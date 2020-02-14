Friday’s best deals include Google Pixel 3 XL at $399 unlocked, Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale, and two Google Nest Outdoor Cams for $238. Hit the jump for more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 3 XL gets 1-day drop

Today only, B&H offers the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Unlocked in Not Pink for $399. As a comparison, it originally sold for $399 but trends around $500 at retailers like Best Buy. This is the best price we’ve tracked since the holidays. Google Pixel 3 XL offers a 6.3-inch 1140p display with 64GB worth of storage and 4GB of RAM. It supports Android Pie and offers a 12.2MP rear camera with 4K video up to 30fps. On the front, you’ll find an 8MP camera with 1080p recording. We loved it in our hands-on review at the time of its release.

Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale

Best Buy has launched its annual Presidents’ Day sale with notable deals on Google products, smart home accessories, audio, TVs, and much more. One standout is the Dell Inspiron 2 14-inch 4GB/128GB Chromebook for $349 (Reg. $500). This is the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features on this model include a 2-in-1 design and a 14-inch display, delivering a premium Chromebook build. You can also save up to $400 off Pixel 4 on various carriers, which is a great deal if you aren’t interested in the T-Mobile offer we shared earlier this week.

Snag two of Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor

Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of Google Nest Cam Outdoor for $238. Usually selling for $199 each, today’s offer has a total value of $398. This is also $60 less than buying two at their Black Friday price drops and comes within $11 of the Amazon all-time low. Standout features here include 1080p recording, two-way talk, and integrating with the rest of Google’s smart home ecosystem. There’s also an entirely weather-resistant design, meaning you’ll easily be able to surveil outdoor areas when monitoring for package drop-offs, and much more.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Eufy HomeVac H11 Review: Discrete design for quick clean-ups [Video]

How to make your gaming headset microphone sound better for free [Video]

Anker Nebula Apollo Portable Projector Review: Pack a TV in your pocket [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: