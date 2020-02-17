Microsoft’s “Your Phone” app is one of the best ways to tie your Android phone to your Windows PC, and it’s been getting better and better over time. Now, with the debut of the Galaxy S20 series, Microsoft has announced that “Your Phone” for Windows 10 now supports RCS messaging.

RCS messaging is still, unfortunately, in its early days as far as rollouts are concerned. Carriers are dragging to deliver the functionality to their paying customers, so for most Android users, the easiest way to get better messaging is to switch their default messaging client to Google Messages.

However, Microsoft is laying the foundation for RCS support in its Your Phone app on Windows 10 along with the launch of the Galaxy S20. Microsoft’s Roberto Bojorquez confirmed on Twitter that a special deal with Samsung has enabled the Your Phone app to relay RCS messages from Samsung Messages to your PC.

For now, this seems like it’s only going to work on the Galaxy S20, but it’s a good start to making this functionality more universal while carriers are finally getting their act together on RCS. Presumably, this will extend to devices such as the Galaxy Z Flip, Note 10, S10, and others over time, and eventually other Android devices as we’ve seen with other features in “Your Phone.”

Proud to announce that we have partnered with the Samsung Messages team to bring RCS messaging support to #yourphone app via #linktowindows. Starting with the #galaxys20series you will be able to send and receive RCS texts from PC if your default SMS app is Samsung Messages! — Roberto Bojorquez [Microsoft] (@bojorchess) February 15, 2020

More on Microsoft Your Phone:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: