In addition to its coming native screen recorder, it looks like Google is finally delivering scrolling screenshots as a native feature in Android 11. While scrolling screenshots aren’t working properly just yet, we’ve been able to enable the UI to show you a quick preview.

Scrolling screenshots is a feature that’s appeared on Android skins from Samsung, OnePlus, and several other brands, but it’s never been available natively in Android. That’s a shame, too, as the ability to capture more of an app comes in handy from time to time and third-party apps just can’t properly replicate it.

After some convincing previously, Google finally gave in on delivering this feature to users in a future Android version. Well, it certainly looks like Android 11 will be the version that finally delivers scrolling screenshots.

As mentioned, this functionality isn’t currently working or even turned on by default, so you won’t see it if you just install Android 11’s first Developer Preview on your device. Rather, we were able to manually turn it on by way of our own Dylan Roussel and his behind-the-scenes magic.

As you can see in the video below, this feature also completely redesigns what the screenshot UI looks like on Android. Instead of appearing in the notification shade, screenshots float over the bottom portion of the display with options for sharing, editing, and “Expand.” That last option, for the time being, just triggers a toast message that says it’s “not implemented” yet. Presumably, this is a feature we’ll see arrive in later Android 11 betas.

In the meantime, it looks like Google is well on its way to developing this feature. Hopefully, in future Android 11 releases, it will be easier to enable this feature and actually use it too.

We’re still digging through the Android 11 Developer Preview, but if you’ve found anything we’ve missed drop a comment below!

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

