Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is $200 off, plus deals on Alpine’s Android Auto Receiver, more

Samsung Galaxy S10 gets Amazon deal

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 Android Smartphone for $550. Normally fetching $900, it just recently dropped to $750 and is now down the extra $200. Today’s offer is $250 under our previous mention from Black Friday and marks a new Amazon low. Sporting a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, Galaxy S10 comes equipped with 128GB of onboard storage. You’ll also be able to take advantage of Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, all-day battery life, and more. You can learn more in our hands-on review.

Save big on Alpine’s Android Auto Receiver

Best Buy offers the Alpine 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $500. Down from $700, like you’d pay at Crutchfield right now, today’s offer saves you $200 and marks a new all-time low. Alpine’s receiver brings CarPlay and Android Auto to your ride packed within a 7-inch touchscreen display. It makes a great upgrade to your car for viewing navigation directions, selecting some music, and more. Alongside the receiver you’ll also get a Sirius XM tuner, which allows you to enjoy content from the satellite radio service. To get you started, a three-month trial is included.

Save $150 on Lenovo’s Yoga 2-in-1 Chromebook

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Lenovo Yoga C630 2-in-1 15-inch Chromebook for $549. Also available at Best Buy. Usually selling for $699, today’s offer saves you $150 and marks a new low. Centered around a 15.6-inch display, this Lenovo Chromebook offers plenty of screen real estate as well as a 2-in-1 design that allows it to convert into a tablet. Backed by up to 10 hours of battery life and 8GB of RAM, there’s also 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded down the road, thanks to a micro SD card slot. Dual USB-C ports headline the I/O selection, which also has a USB 3.0 input. Check out our hands-on review.

