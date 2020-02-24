Monday’s best deals include Anker discounts from $10, new lows in a one-day networking Gold Box, and $172 off an Arlo Ultra 4K Camera System bundle. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker discounts from $10

AnkerDirect via Amazon has kicked off its latest sale, this time headlined by its PowerPort Atom III USB-C PD Charger at $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $36, today’s offer saves you 38%, is one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and matches the Amazon all-time low.

Sporting both USB-C PD and GaN power tech, this wall charger can replenish connected devices with 30W speeds. You’ll find a low-profile design that won’t hog too much space in your bag, meaning it’s perfect for charging an iPhone, iPad, and more while traveling. We said it was “this year’s best iPhone charger” in our hands-on review. Shop all of the notable deals right here.

Networking and storage Gold Box has new lows

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers a variety of networking and portable storage products at all-time-low prices. Some standouts to get you started include the Linksys WHW0303 Velop Mesh Router 3-pack at $280, which is 44% off the going rate. That’s on top of NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh system at $187, a DOCSIS 3.0 cable model from the brand for $72, and more. Shop all of our highlights from the sale right here.

Arlo Ultra camera system at $172 off

Amazon currently offers the Arlo Ultra 4K 1-Camera System bundled with a Video Doorbell for $378. Typically selling for $550, we saw it drop to $440 in December, with today’s price cut beating that by $62 and marking a new all-time low.

Headlined by 4K HDR recording, Arlo’s security system lets you monitor a location with a 180-degree field of view, an outdoor-ready design, and smart home support. Other eye-catching inclusions here are enhanced night vision, an integrated spotlight, as well as auto zoom and tracking. Plus with the doorbell, you’ll be able to monitor activity at the front door such as package deliveries and the like. Learn more in our hands-on review.

