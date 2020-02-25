Google Contacts on the web regains ability to quickly ‘create multiple contacts’

- Feb. 25th 2020 9:27 am PT

Last February, the old Google Contacts was permanently disabled in favor of the current Material iteration. That was done as feature parity neared, with Google a year later restoring the ability to create multiple contacts.

Tapping the “Create contact” FAB — complete with multi-colored plus sign — in the top-left corner now reveals two options: the straightforward “Create a contact” and “Create multiple contacts.”

The second option opens a dialog to “Add names, email addresses, or both” by just entering addresses, specifically by copying and pasting from the header of an email thread you might be a part of. This joins the existing option to import contacts by CSV or vCard file, but more direct as users can just type and separate with a comma.

Example: Andrea Fisher, weaver.blake98@gmail.com, Elisa Beckett <weaver.blake98@gmail.com>

This feature dates back to the original Google Contacts and was just added this month. You also have the option to automatically add all these new people to a label. Clicking the label button shows all existing tags with the capability to create a new one at the bottom.

As of today, the ability to create multiple contacts with Google Contacts on the web is widely rolled out for personal and G Suite accounts.

