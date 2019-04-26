Google Contacts adds support for Android Slices when adding new numbers

An underused feature in Android Pie and Android Q has been Android Slices. Now, after making it an important part of Android Q, Google has just added App Slices support to its Contacts app.

Some users on both Android Pie and Android Q are seeing Android Slices as a part of the latest Google Contacts update. This slice is designed to make it easier for users to fully add a new person to their contacts without leaving the app they’re currently in.

In apps such as WhatsApp, the “add” button triggers this new UI to come up on roughly 2/3 of the screen which firstly gives you the option to search your contacts or create a new one. If you opt to create a new one, the UI stays up and lets you fill in all of the information to create this new contact. As you might expect, this slice also supports a dark theme based on what the app itself is showing, respecting the system setting.

This seems to be a server-side update on Google Contacts v3.57. That same update offered better dark mode support and made some other small changes, but only some users are seeing these new Android Slices in Google Contacts. I’ve not been able to replicate it on my end, but Android Police has three users seeing it live. You can see what it looks like in the screenshots they provided below.

