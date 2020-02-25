Today’s best deals include Motorola’s Moto Z4 Smartphone at $100 off, Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 for $349, and PC accessories from $45. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Moto Z4 Smartphone is $100 off

Amazon offers the unlocked Motorola Moto Z4 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with a Moto 360 camera for $400. Usually selling for $500 direct from Motorola, that’s good for a 20% discount, matches our previous mention for the Amazon low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen overall. The 360 camera attachment adds an extra $100 in value to the package. Featuring a 6.4-inch Max Vision display with built-in fingerprint sensor, Moto Z4 is powered by an octa-core processor and comes backed with 128GB of onboard storage. You’ll also find a 48MP camera, USB-C charging port, and compatibility for the 5G Moto mod. Throw in the Moto camera mod, and you’ll be able to capture unique 360-degree content. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Samsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Samsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 M3/4GB/32GB for $349. Also available directly from Best Buy. Normally selling for $449, today’s offer saves you $100 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low on this model. Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook can easily convert into a tablet thanks to its 12.3-inch touchscreen display. It’s based around an Intel M3 processor, and packs 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of SSD storage. Plus, all-day battery life means Samsung’s Chromebook can keep up with work, taking notes in class, and more. We loved it in our hands-on review.

Save on PC accessories from $45

Amazon is currently taking up to 35% off a selection of monitors, keyboards, and other PC gaming accessories priced from $45. Shipping is free across the board. One standout is on the Asus VG248QG 24-inch 1080p Gaming Monitor at $189.99. Down from neatly $280, today’s offer saves you 32%, is the first time we’ve seen it under $230, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Sporting a 24-inch 1080p panel, a 165Gz refresh rate, and G-Sync support enter in order to make this that much more of a compelling option for gamers. There’s also flicker-free and blue light filter to minimize eye fatigue as well as an ergonomic stand. Ports include HDMI, DisplayPort, and more. Shop all of the deals right here.

Save $200 on this Nest Thermostat E bundle

Home Depot is offering a 2-pack of Nest Thermostat E Smart Thermostats along with a 3-pack of Nest Temperature Sensors for $247 . For comparison, Amazon charges $208 right now for a single thermostat and sensor, and each sensor goes for $39 by themselves, making today’s deal worth at least $455. If you have a bi-level home with two thermostats, this bundle is perfect for you. The Nest Thermostat E sports Google Assistant integration and offers a fantastic mobile app that allows you to change the temperature, check on sensors, and more. Plus, it learns your habits and helps save money over the long run thanks to its special technology.

Sony 7-inch Android Auto Receiver is $330

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sony XAV-AX3000 7-inch CarPlay + Android Auto Receiver for $330. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically selling for $400, today’s offer matches our previous mention from the beginning of year for the all-time low. Featuring a 7-inch touchscreen display, Sony’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while commuting.

