Hot on the heels of the latest stable updates for other OnePlus hardware, the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 OTA is now rolling out for the OnePlus 6 and 6T.

The update was confirmed over on the official OnePlus Forums and brings with it the February 2020 security patch alongside some other UI tweaks like the removal of the white bar below the stock keyboard when typing.

OxygenOS Open Beta 5 brings fixes for app crashes when installing and updating applications from the Google Play Store, some further one-handed mode optimizations for the Phone dialer app, and some India-exclusive features that we saw roll out for the 7 series OnePlus devices recently, too.

Zen Mode has also had an upgrade to version 1.5, which adds OnePlus Account login support and greater historical data for the digital mindfulness app. You can view the full update changelog below:

OxygenOS Open Beta 5 for OnePlus 6/6T changelog

System Fixed and removed white bar below the keyboard Fixed the issue with app crashes during installing and updating Improved system stability and fixed general bugs Updated Android security patch to 2020.02



Network (India Only) Integrated the VoWifi registration for the Jio Sim



Phone Optimized the one-handed mode experience in the Phone app Fixed the issue with the duplication of contacts



Zen Mode V1.5.0 Improved OnePlus Account login for synchronization of badges and user’s data



Work-Life Balance (India Only) Optimized message notification Optimized the mode and app selection Added location, calendar, auto-track feature

Message (India Only) Fixed issue with message categorization Fixed issue with transaction messages showing wrong entity values Improved brand name and logo identification of sender



Like all of the previous Open Beta updates, it should be rolling out now for those already enrolled. However, it may take a few days for your OTA file to appear. Alternatively, if you’re happy to sideload the OTA file yourself, then you can download Oxygen Updater and get the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update on your OnePlus 6 or 6T right now.

It’s also worth noting that because this is still beta software, you may encounter issues and problems that might not get resolved until the next update — although these tend to be more regular than stable updates.

