Android tablets aren’t as popular as they once were as Apple’s iPad just continues to get better, but Samsung has etched out a series of fairly good tablets with its Galaxy Tab line. Now, Samsung is apparently preparing a lower-cost version of its “flagship” Galaxy Tab S6 with the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

Thanks to a leaked render from Android Headlines, we’ve got our first look at the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. This is, apparently, a cut-cost version of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 which debuted last year. That device offered top-tier specs for the time and, for the most part, was a pretty great Android tablet… if you like that sort of thing.

What’s different about the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite? Based on these renders, it’s visually going to look pretty similar. The bezels are not thick, not thin, and leave plenty of space for the screen which may or may not be the same size. There’s also an S Pen included which, most likely, will wirelessly charge on the back of the tablet. There’s some evidence for this based on the small pad on the S Pen, something that’s identical to the accessory on the regular Tab S6.

What else do we know? The Tab S6 Lite will apparently be powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset instead of something from Qualcomm. That mid-range processor will also be paired with 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. It’ll also ship with Android 10, an update the regular Tab S6 still hasn’t gotten.

AH speculates that all of these cuts could bring the price under $399 and that we could see an official announcement very soon.

