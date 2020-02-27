Samsung is the biggest smartphone maker on the planet, but Apple’s tight reigns on the US market give the company a run for its money. Now, a report on last year’s numbers reveals that Apple absolutely dominated the US market while Samsung had the most successful Android phones of 2019.

Counterpoint Research today published numbers on the smartphone market for 2019 and the numbers are actually a bit surprising. Through the year on the global stage, Apple iPhone models took up six of the top ten spots for the year with the iPhone XR, 11, 8, 11 Pro Max, 7, and XS Max in that order.

On the Android side of things, the most successful smartphone of 2019 was Samsung’s Galaxy A50, closely followed by the Galaxy A10. Then, the OPPO A5 and Galaxy A20 rounded out the top ten smartphones of the year. Now, it’s important to note here that these top 10 models only made up 15% of total smartphone sales. While they all had high concentrations, the sheer number of models from Samsung, Huawei, and other brands leaves them with higher market share overall.

Samsung saw especially high success in Latin America, Europe, and Africa.

It’s Apple, though, which is the most impressive part of this report. The company’s more-affordable iPhone XR was the top-selling smartphone globally in 2019, followed closely by the iPhone 11 which was only on the market for 4 months of the entire year. Apple also absolutely dominated the US market with all of the top five models being iPhones.

Clearly, Apple had some massive hits on its hands that any Android maker can only dream of.

A few more interesting numbers are revealed in this report. Huawei, which spent most of 2019 dealing with bans from the US Entity List, only had its Huawei P30 appear in a single country’s top 5 list, specifically in fifth place for China. Motorola also managed to crack the top 5 in Latin America with its affordable Moto E5 Play.

Where is Google’s Pixel? Ha.

