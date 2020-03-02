The Google Play Store gains a dedicated dark theme toggle on some devices

With dark themes being the “in thing” for late 2019 and early 2020, it’s only right that options increase. The Google Play Store has had a dark theme for some time but is now gaining a toggle, which allows you to set the darkened look — or even the light theme — no matter if you have a darker theme enabled system-wide or not.

It appears as though some people have the option appearing within their Google Play Store settings. At the moment, you need to have your system theme set to dark before the Play Store will adhere and change its look and feel.

This new toggle will let you set the Play Store to have the eye-saving and AMOLED-friendly look no matter what device settings you have enabled. Reports are suggesting that this feature might only be available to those running Android 10 on their smartphones though (via Android Police).

It could simply be a server-side test before a wider rollout. However, it may be worthwhile checking if you have the option. To do so, just fire up the Google Play Store and open the side hamburger menu, from here scroll down to Settings. You’ll see a “Theme” option on your device if it has been enabled, allowing you to adjust priority or set a Light or Dark theme continuously.

AP also notes that the feature can’t be enabled via an APK download either, so it’s a bit of a lottery as to whether you’ll have the option on your smartphone. With that in mind, it’s definitely worth checking if you have the option available on your device.

More on the Google Play Store:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: