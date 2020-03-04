Just last week, a new Google Cloud Platform region in Salt Lake City was announced following a multi-year PayPal contract. Google is today announcing four more Cloud regions around the world.

Cloud regions allow third-party developers to run hosted services closer to end users. In the past four years, Google has rolled out 22 of them in 16 countries. Today’s expansion includes Delhi, Melbourne, and Toronto, with India, Australia, and Canada, respectively, getting a second region.

Having this redundancy helps provide multiple in-country disaster recovery options. At launch, Google will offer key GCP products, three zones each, and the promise of lower latency to nearby users.

As our customers in India grow and diversify, we continue to advance and invest in our cloud infrastructure to help industries such as commerce, healthcare and financial services, as well as public sector organizations across India achieve their goals. Through our new Toronto region, we’re able to expand our collaboration with customers like Hopper, the popular travel booking app across 120 countries. The opening of the Melbourne region strengthens our investment in Australia and commitment to supporting our expanding customer base, all in a secure and sustainable way.

Meanwhile, the Doha region is Google’s “first strategic collaboration agreement to launch a region in the Middle East” with the Qatar Free Zones Authority. The company had lacked a presence in the region despite “substantial interest from many customers in the Middle East and Africa.”

These four additions join upcoming openings in Jakarta, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Seoul, and Warsaw over the next year.

