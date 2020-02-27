Google’s cloud business is a distant third behind Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure. A multi-year contract announced today sees Google Cloud net PayPal as an even larger customer, in part due to a new Salt Lake City cloud region.

PayPal is migrating “key portions of its payments infrastructure” to Google Cloud, specifically the new Salt Like City region. This will provide the company with “low-latency access to its own data center.” It operates 200 global markets, and last year touted “300 million accounts executing more than $700 billion in payment volume.”

The move will also help PayPal establish a migration pattern that can be leveraged to quickly transition additional on-prem infrastructure to the cloud in any Google Cloud Platform region.

Building on a prior relationship, this expansion is intended to “reduce regional expansion costs and complexities.” PayPal will also be leveraging other Cloud solutions, including infrastructure modernization, smart analytics, and app development.

The new site in Utah is Google’s 22nd globally and the third in the western US following Los Angeles and Oregon.

‘When it comes to processing a financial transaction, security and speed count. We are always looking for ways to better serve our customers, and we believe Google Cloud’s offering is the right fit when it comes to providing security, quality and velocity,’ said PayPal vice president, Employee Technology & Experiences and Data Centers, Dan Torunian. ‘Expanding our relationship with Google Cloud gives us access to new features and capabilities that help us manage seasonal surges in payment transactions and reduce regional expansion costs and complexities.’

