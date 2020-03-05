Google starts rolling out 4K Stadia gaming on the web

Google last month started fulfilling its Q1 2020 roadmap by rolling out its streaming service to Samsung, Asus, and Razer phones. Up next is 4K gaming for Stadia on the web, with that functionality beginning to appear for users this evening.

Before this launch, 4K gameplay was limited to Chromecast Ultra and televisions. Besides noticing the visual improvement over 1080p on computers, you can confirm by opening the in-game menu — Shift + Tab or the Stadia button on the Controller — and clicking “Connection.” Under “Data usage” status, a mint green “4K” icon will appear.

An “Excellent” connection is technically required, but we’ve also hit 4K on “Good” and even “Ok.” Along with internet speeds over 35Mbps, the $9.99 per month Stadia Pro subscription is needed to access the “Best visual quality” option. So far, that preference — along with HDR — can only be set on the mobile apps and not stadia.com.

As of late Wednesday evening, there are several gamers encountering 4K Stadia on the web around the world. Given that the full launch of Stadia Captures on the web followed a similar pattern, an official announcement by Google could come as early as Thursday morning.

This has been a busy week for Stadia from new games to the ability to download screenshots and clips online. What’s left for Google by end of March is wireless Stadia Controller support on the web, as well as expanded Google Assistant availability.

