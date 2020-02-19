Perhaps the biggest meaningful change on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the use of “Ultra-Thin Glass,” a material that could be very meaningful for future foldables. Now, Samsung Display is commercializing Ultra-Thin Glass, making it available to other device makers.

What exactly is Ultra-Thin Glass? The material is a fraction of the thickness of traditional glass which makes it more flexible. For foldable devices, this means better durability in the long run versus the plastic usually used on foldable devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the first device to benefit from Ultra-Thin Glass, even if a polymer layer on top brings its value into question.

Now, Samsung Display is making this technology more widely available. In a press release, Samsung says that its “tough, yet tender” Ultra-Thin Glass is “produced using an intensifying process to enhance its flexibility and durability.” The company “expects” other smartphone makers to get on board with the technology soon.

Yonhap News reports that Samsung is working with Dowoo Insys Co. — a glass substrate maker where Samsung Display is the biggest shareholder — to commercialize the product. Samsung has been working with Dowoo since 2013 and has now trademarked its name in 38 countries. That trademark also applies to the outer polymer layer.

In short, you might start seeing Ultra-Thin Glass on foldables from other manufacturers such as TCL, Motorola, and more in the not-too-distant future. That’s great news as it means all foldables are about to start feeling better, get more durable, and the category as a whole will benefit from that.

