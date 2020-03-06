Here’s everywhere YouTube TV still supports Fox Sports Regional Networks

On March 5, a new deal between YouTube TV and Sinclair Broadcasting saw a shakeup with Fox Sports channels. That saw the demise of YES Network, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and Fox Sports West on the service. However, Fox Sports Regional Networks are still available on YouTube TV in some areas!

With this new deal, YouTube TV can still broadcast regional networks — or RSNs — from Fox. These networks broadcast local games from different teams and sporting events in the area. However, some regions did lose access to these channels as a part of this new deal.

All YouTube TV subscribers who lost access to Fox Sports Regional Networks this week should have received a notification, but some did not. If you’re curious to know everywhere that didn’t lose access, here’s a helpful list. (via The Streamable)

  • FOX Sports Arizona
  • FOX Sports Carolinas
  • FOX Sports Detroit
  • FOX Sports Florida
  • FOX Sports Indiana
  • FOX Sports Kansas City
  • FOX Sports Midwest
  • FOX Sports New Orleans
  • FOX Sports North
  • FOX Sports Ohio
  • FOX Sports San Diego
  • FOX Sports South
  • FOX Sports Southeast
  • FOX Sports Southwest
  • FOX Sports Sun
  • FOX Sports Tennessee
  • FOX Sports Wisconsin
  • Sportstime Ohio

So who lost access, then? Those primarily affected are in New York and Los Angeles, but other areas around the country lost access to networks as well. A 9to5 team member who lives in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for example, lost access to channels under this new deal.

