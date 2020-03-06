On March 5, a new deal between YouTube TV and Sinclair Broadcasting saw a shakeup with Fox Sports channels. That saw the demise of YES Network, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and Fox Sports West on the service. However, Fox Sports Regional Networks are still available on YouTube TV in some areas!

With this new deal, YouTube TV can still broadcast regional networks — or RSNs — from Fox. These networks broadcast local games from different teams and sporting events in the area. However, some regions did lose access to these channels as a part of this new deal.

All YouTube TV subscribers who lost access to Fox Sports Regional Networks this week should have received a notification, but some did not. If you’re curious to know everywhere that didn’t lose access, here’s a helpful list. (via The Streamable)

FOX Sports Arizona

FOX Sports Carolinas

FOX Sports Detroit

FOX Sports Florida

FOX Sports Indiana

FOX Sports Kansas City

FOX Sports Midwest

FOX Sports New Orleans

FOX Sports North

FOX Sports Ohio

FOX Sports San Diego

FOX Sports South

FOX Sports Southeast

FOX Sports Southwest

FOX Sports Sun

FOX Sports Tennessee

FOX Sports Wisconsin

Sportstime Ohio

So who lost access, then? Those primarily affected are in New York and Los Angeles, but other areas around the country lost access to networks as well. A 9to5 team member who lives in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for example, lost access to channels under this new deal.

