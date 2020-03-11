Google Pixel 4/XL is at an Amazon all-time low, plus discounts on ASUS Chromebooks, and the Misfit Vapor 2. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 4/XL hits new Amazon all-time lows

Amazon offers the Google Pixel 4 64GB Android Smartphone for $549. You’ll also find this deal over at Best Buy or less if you’re willing to activate today and pay associated fees. As a comparison, it originally sold for $799 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. This is also the second-best price we’ve tracked, although previous deals have been locked to carriers for a year. The 128GB model is also on sale at $649, which is also $250 off. You’ll find the same discount applied to Pixel 4 XL models, too, with the 128GB model marked down to $750.

Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering up to a day’s worth of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage, and HDR+ capabilities. Learn more in our hands-on review.

ASUS Chromebook Flip is $150 off

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 m3/4GB/64GB for $379. Find it available directly from Best Buy as well. Usually fetching $529, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts we’ve tracked to date and subsequently a new low.

Based around a 14-inch 1080p display, this entry from ASUS features a more premium form-factor than your average Chromebook. Its all-metal design can easily convert between a laptop and tablet configuration, allowing the Flip C433 to adjust to your workflow. Everything is powered by an Intel Core m3 processor, which pairs with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. All-day battery life keeps you going for 10-hours per charge, and there are dual USB-C ports alongside a USB-A slot as well as a microSD card reader.

Misfit Vapor 2 runs Wear OS from $105

Misfit is currently offering its Vapor 2 46mm w OS Smartwatch with Jet Black sport band for $105. Having originally sold $250, it just fetched as much before seeing a 58% discount. Today’s offer is $34 less than our previous mention and a new all-time low. You can upgrade to the stainless steel band style for $119, down from $270.

Delivering Wear OS to a round 1.39-inch OLED display, Vapor 2 sports a matte-finished aluminum alloy casing. Other notable features here include heart rate monitoring, customizable watch faces, and built-in GPS for tracking runs without having to bring your phone. It’s waterproof up to 50-meters and is said to offer all-day battery. You can check out our launch coverage for additional details.

