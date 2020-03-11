Since launching in November, Google’s game streaming has been stable and relatively bug free. However, Stadia this evening looks to be encountering its first major outage and connection issues in Europe.

Update: As of 6 p.m. PT, Google has resolved the issue. The outage lasted approximately three hours.

Good news, everyone! This issue has been resolved and you should now be able to jump back into your games. Thanks for all your patience.

Just before midnight in Europe, many Stadia users located in the 12 supported countries received a “Please check your connection” error when attempting to load a title. This is the standard message that appears when you “need a more consistent connection to stream a game smoothy.”

However, those impacted in the UK, France, Spain, Germany, and Belgium all report internet speeds that meet or exceed the 35Mpbs requirement for 4K streaming. Subsequent speed tests confirm, and all have had Stadia work perfectly for them until today.

The issue is present on Chromecast Ultra, Stadia.com, and Android. Besides game streaming, other parts of the service — including browsing and the Stadia Store — still function.

From our testing and other reports, US and Canadian users are not currently affected. Google is aware of Stadia’s connection issues in Europe and “actively investigating.” It’s telling users on Twitter and Reddit to hang tight.

Updating…

