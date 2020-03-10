Last month, following the expiration of some early Stadia Pro memberships, Google Stadia created a way for Base players to enjoy Destiny 2, which is free-to-play on other platforms, by buying one or both of its expansions. Starting today, Destiny 2 is going on sale on Google Stadia for those Base players who want to get back to the space magic shooter.

If you’re a member of Stadia Pro, you’re entitled to Destiny 2: The Collection, which will be available to claim for the “foreseeable future,” but if your subscription has lapsed, you’ll need to pay to keep playing. While other platforms can sustain the model of a fully free-to-play game, that simply doesn’t work for Stadia, as you’re running the game on Google Cloud servers. Instead, to permanently “buy” Destiny 2 on Google Stadia, you can pick up one of the two DLC packs or the “Upgrade Edition” that bundles the two together.

Normally, those packs run for $24.99 and $34.99 individually or $49.99 for the Upgrade Edition, but today, coinciding with the launch of Destiny 2’s new Season of the Worthy, Google Stadia is running a discount on Destiny 2’s DLC.

For those who only want to buy the bare minimum to get back to playing Destiny 2 on Stadia, the individual Forsaken and Shadowkeep DLCs have been given a 33% discount, while the already discounted Upgrade Edition bundle is 25% off.

This Destiny 2 sale actually marks an interesting first for Google Stadia. Up to this point, the only discounts that were offered were exclusive to Stadia Pro members. This includes deals on games like Mortal Kombat 11, where Stadia simply matched the discount offered on other platforms. Similar to that Mortal Kombat sale, Destiny 2’s DLC packs are also on sale on other platforms like Steam. Hopefully, Stadia Base members will be able to look forward to more deals like this in the future.

