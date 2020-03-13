The United States this afternoon declared a national emergency to better respond to COVID-19. President Donald Trump, and officials today announced that Google is building a screening website to help with increased coronavirus testing.

Google’s role in this new private sector partnership is a coronavirus screening website that’s going to be “very quickly done, unlike websites of the past,” according to Trump. It will offer a questionnaire to check for COVID-19 symptoms. If a test is deemed necessary, Google will direct individuals to a drive-through clinic location.

An official at the White House press conference later provided some details about the new “Coronavirus Testing” process. It starts with the website “facilitated by Google” and will consist of a “log-in and symptom screening tool.” That sign-in looks to be required as test results from the “drive thru” will be directly displayed on the screening website.

Trump revealed that Google has 1,700 engineers working on this project.

According to a memo from Sundar Pichai (via CNBC), the website is a partnership between Google and Alphabet’s Verily life sciences division. This effort involves leveraging the latter’s Project Baseline, which has existing infrastructure to run medical studies and show results.

‘As more test kits become available, the planners are looking to develop a pathway for public health and healthcare agencies to direct people to our Baseline website, where individuals who are at higher risk can be directed to testing sites based on the latest guidance from public health authorities,’ Pichai said in the memo.

There are currently many unknowns about this screening website, including when it will become available. We’ve reached out to Google for comment.

For the company, this expands on their SOS Alert in Search that offers coronavirus information from the CDC and WHO, as well as other education and philanthropic efforts.

