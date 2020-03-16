The Google Camera app is receiving a real beating on the Play Store at the minute due to some issues with the Pixel 2, with hundreds of negative reviews now being posted on the official app store listing.

Even with camera quality that still goes toe-to-toe with current flagships, the Pixel 2 appears to have some serious issues with its camera app. As initially spotted by Android Authority, the Google Camera app is now seeing literally hundreds of disgruntled Pixel 2 owners post one-star reviews over on the Play Store.

The problem isn’t new though, as there have been reports of issues for a few months. A post on the Google Pixel Phone Help forums from January 2020 complains of problems with the camera app crashing and being basically unusable. Naturally, this is has led to the sheer volume of negative reviews we’re now seeing on the Google Camera listing on the Play Store.

We’re not sure what’s causing the problems with the Pixel 2 camera and why some people are not even able to load it. Many of the 1-star reviews on the Play Store are suggesting that a recent firmware update could be the cause of the issues. However, it’s not clear if an update to the Google Camera app will be able to fix the problems, or if a system update is needed.

Many owners on Reddit have speculated that the cause could be the December or January patches. It’s clear that many Pixel 2 owners are publishing negative reviews of the Google Camera app in a bid to get some answers. We’ve reached out to Google for a statement or any information on when a fix might be incoming and will update should we hear more.

If you’re having severe issues with the Google Camera app on your Pixel 2, or indeed any other Pixel, let us know down in the comments section below.

