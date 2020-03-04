Google’s Pixel smartphones are very smart and, as Google likes to call them, helpful. Now, the device is picking up another handy trick. With the latest Pixel Launcher update, folder names will automatically be suggested based on apps.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. Hasn’t Samsung, OnePlus, and even Apple done this for years? You’re absolutely right. Suggested names for folders have been around for a while, but it’s nice to see Google finally getting on board!

First captured by Android Police, the latest Pixel Launcher update — version 10 (703) — Google finally adds this long-awaited functionality. As you’d expect, this is completely automatic. If you place a couple of apps into a folder as you normally would, the Pixel Launcher will immediately suggest a folder name. This won’t work for every combination of apps, but common ones such as Spotify and YouTube Music, Google Messages and WhatsApp, and others will suggest names.

Annoyingly, Google’s implementation of this feature doesn’t capitalize folder names, though. For example, combining Google Messages and WhatsApp results in the name “messages” instead of “Messages.” Hopefully, Google will fix that in a future update because the uncapitalized name looks extremely unpolished.

This functionality comes courtesy of the March Feature Drop for Pixel devices, so you might already have it if you’ve updated. If you don’t already have it, you can actually sideload the latest version of the Pixel Launcher instead of waiting for a server-side test. This update should also enable the new 3D Touch-like gestures.

