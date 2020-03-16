Google today lets you control Discover by hiding stories and publications, as well as specifying interests. Users can now “Report content” that appears in Google Discover with a number of available reasons.

The bottom-right corner of every Discover article has an overflow menu that lets you control what appears in the feed. Options include “Hide this story” to remove the card, “Don’t show stories from [website]” to prevent a publication from offering stories to you and saying “Not interested in [interest]” to calibrate suggested topics.

There’s always been the option to “Send feedback,” but that is geared more towards general bugs and feature requests for Discover or the Google app.

A recent update introduced a “Report content” option that’s accompanied by a flag icon. It opens a screen with four options: Misleading or sensational, Violent or repulsive, Hateful or abusive, and other.

This differs from legal removal requests by content owners and looks to be aimed at fine-tuning the Discover experience. After selecting an option, the story will disappear and Google will say “Thank you” with a snack bar and undo option.

Google Discover’s Report content option widely rolled out in recent days and requires Google app 10.99 or later, It’s available in both the Search app and Discover feed to the left of your homescreen on Pixel devices.

