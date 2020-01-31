The Google app for Android does a lot more than search the web. It can also deliver useful notifications at a glance and, recently, Google has started rolling out an upgrade for stock notifications through its Android app.

Spotted by Android Police, a server-side upgrade for the Google app is rolling out to users on Android which delivers a useful upgrade for those in the stock market. The Google app has always been able to provide notifications on how stocks perform as well as provide the information live through a quick search. However, this update makes the notifications a bit more useful.

Once extended out, stock notifications from the Google app can now show up to three stocks in your Watchlist and show how they performed for the day. Each stock’s market name along with their percentage gained or lost is shown on the notification. Tapping on that notification reveals a full list of what’s on your watchlist and how those performed through the day.

This is definitely a minor change in the grand scheme of things, but it’s a useful one for those who track stocks on a daily basis. Since this is a server-side rollout, there’s no way to know for sure if you’ve got this until a notification comes through. Let us know in the comments if you’ve received these notifications!

