Over the past several betas, the Google app has been working on a revamp of Assistant settings. This much-needed redesign comes amid a growing list of features and third-party integrations. Our latest look at the preferences reveals something quite similar to Android’s system settings.

When we last enabled this revamp in early February, Google Assistant settings was just a list that showed Google moving away from grouping everything under four tabs. The design with Google app 11.0 is much further along and very reminiscent of Android’s system Settings app.

It starts with a full-width bar that even has the same “Search Settings” prompt as on Pixel devices. Search, which is not currently available today in the app, makes it easier to find options directly instead of browsing.

Android settings Current Upcoming

The similarity continues with suggestion prompts presented as cards at the top of the list. We encountered one to “add nicknames for your important places to get traffic in seconds.”

Next up is your profile image, name, and email address with shortcuts to “Manage your Google Account” and “Your data in the Assistant.” The list itself links to existing menus that have been reordered, though that’s still in development.

To make settings less daunting, Google is only showing a few items before letting users “View more.” This includes Routines, Music, Basic info, Languages, and Voice Match. New additions are “You” to “manage your information and personal preferences,” as well as “Devices.” The latter is a simple list grouped by Home, Personal, and Auto.

Other items below the cut include the upcoming “Hey Google” sensitivity, Ambient Mode (on select, non-Pixel Android devices), Assignable reminders, and Assistant voice. The rest of the list is arranged alphabetically.

