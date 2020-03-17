In addition to I/O for consumers and developers, Google hosts Cloud Next for its enterprise and productivity offerings. In light of COVID-19, the company switched to a “Digital Connect” format and kept the same April 6-8 dates. Google this morning announced that it’s delaying the digital version of Cloud Next due to the coronavirus.

Google Cloud has decided to postpone Google Cloud Next ‘20: Digital Connect out of concern for the health and safety of our customers, partners, employees and local communities, and based on recent decisions made by the federal and local governments regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19). Right now, the most important thing we can do is focus our attention on supporting our customers, partners, and each other.

In early March, Google laid out Digital Connect as a “free, global, digital-first, multi-day event.” It would feature streamed keynotes and breakout sessions for G Suite and Google Cloud Platform announcements. To replicate the conference aspect, the company touted interactive learning and digital “ask an expert” sessions with Google teams.

At the time, the company committed to hosting Cloud Next during the same April 6-8 period, but the situation has rapidly evolved since then.

The San Francisco Bay Area — where Google and its Cloud division are located — has issued a shelter in place order. All unnecessary travel is prohibited, with an online conference still requiring presenters and production staff to congregate to record sessions.

Google is “fully committed” to hosting a 2020 edition of Cloud Next “when the timing is right.”

In comparison, when the physical aspect of I/O 2020 was cancelled, Google did not commit to the same May dates or the exact format. Meanwhile, the online Google for Games developer summit intended for GDC 2020 is still set for this coming Monday.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: