Google One is a fantastic online storage option that also doubles as an awesome backup option for your Android phone, gives you nice discounts and, now, some free Play Store credit.

According to the guys over at PhoneArena, if you’re a Google One subscriber, you could soon get an email giving you $5 of free credit to spend on the Google Store. The email states that you can use the credit towards any purchase on the Play Store, so that means you’re not limited to just apps and in-app purchases — although it’s not clear if you can use it for in-app purchases on this occasion.

To thank you for being a Google One member, we’re giving you a $5.00 credit on Google Play. Treat yourself to movies, games, and more, and enjoy them across devices.

It also looks as though the promotion is limited to US accounts, as a UK subscriber, I’m not seeing an email in my own Gmail inbox. It is worth noting that this isn’t the only kind of promotion that Google runs with the online storage service, as the dedicated app does often give you discounts on the Google Store and sometimes for other services.

With cities across America likely to go into “lockdown” over the coming weeks, it’s nice for Google One subscribers to get a little bit of free Play Store credit to spend on entertainment during a stressful period.

If you have seen the free credit on your account, then be sure to let us know down in the comments section below. Alternatively, if you’re outside the US, then be sure to let us know if you too received an email.

