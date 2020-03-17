Tuesday’s best deals include price drops on SanDisk storage, plus Google Pixel Slate at over $300 off, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

SanDisk storage deals abound

Amazon and Best Buy are offering a number of notable SanDisk storage deals today. One notable standout is SanDisk’s 2TB Extreme USB-C Solid-State Drive at $280. That’s down from the usual $325 or more price tag and the best we’ve seen since the start of the year. Notable features here include USB-C connectivity delivering up to 550MB/s transfer speeds and a rugged design that’s water-resistant and compact. Includes a 3-year warranty with purchase. Additional deals can be found here.

Amazon slashes Google Pixel Slate

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel Slate 1.1GHz m3/8GB/64GB for $455. That’s another $44 off its recent price drop from $799 and comes within $6 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked.

Whether you’re a Chrome OS veteran or simply wanting to take it for a spin, Pixel Slate is a great option to consider. Since the OS and device are made by Google, you know that both hardware and software are made with each other in mind. It boasts a large 12.3-inch display that’s ready for split-screen multitasking or working on large Google Docs. Peek at our review to learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is $100 off

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet 256GB for $630. Usually selling for $730, today’s offer is good for $100 in savings, matches the second-best discount all-time, and is the lowest we’ve seen in months. Step down to the 128GB model for $550, down from $650.

Featuring a 10.5-inch AMOLED panel, Samsung has baked a fingerprint sensor into the display for quickly unlocking. Included alongside the tablet is Samsung’s S-Pen, which combines with an enhanced 2-in-1 DeX experience for desktop usage. So whether you’re looking to write down notes or get work done at a desk, the Galaxy Tab S6 is up for the task.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Raspberry Pi 4 Retro Gaming: Step-by-step with my first Pi Project [Video]

ElevationShelf Review: ElevationLab streamlines your desk setup [Video]

Eufy HomeVac S11 Review: Convenient cordless vac at a great price [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: