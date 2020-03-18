The Google Stadia app updated on Android and iOS this week, and while things don’t look any different on the surface, we’ve found that Google is prepping to bring wireless Stadia Controller support to Android, along with a mention of “Pro-only games.”

Wireless Stadia Controller on Android

One of the most exciting things about the official Google Stadia Controller was the promise of being able to use it to conveniently play your games regardless of what device you plan to play from. The reality we got in November didn’t quite line up with this, though, with only the Chromecast Ultra able to connect wirelessly to the Stadia Controller.

With Stadia 2.10, we find that the Android app has added a variety of preparations to pair with the Stadia Controller. The process should be almost identical to pairing with a Chromecast Ultra, even using the same “linking code” set up of pressing specific buttons and directions on the controller.

As a reminder, strings in the Stadia app come in pairs — the text itself as well as a descriptive guide to help translators when bringing Stadia to other languages.

Message for modal shown when no controller is present when starting gameplay or experience a disconnect during gameplay. Below refers to GUI element appearing below the text. You need a controller to begin playing. Link a Stadia Controller by entering the linking code below. You can also connect other supported controllers over USB or Bluetooth.

Apparently this feature has already been a version or two in the making, as version 2.7 from February added the images of each of the D-Pad directions and the ABXY buttons.

“Pro-only games”

With the brief exception of Destiny 2, which only just recently became available for Stadia Base members to purchase, every game that has released for Stadia has been available for purchase by those without a Stadia Pro subscription. It appears that this may be changing, according to a new string added in Stadia 2.10.

Subscription perk offering access to free Pro games, or Pro-only games. Max two lines. Access all Stadia Pro games

While the text itself is vaguely phrased and not particularly interesting, take a look at the translation guide, how it separates “free Pro games” — the games we can claim for free each month — and “Pro-only games.”

For now, we don’t have any other information on what Stadia’s “Pro-only games” could look like. A few possibilities that come to mind are titles like Fortnite and Apex Legends that are free-to-play on other platforms, a pricing model that doesn’t quite make sense for Stadia, or perhaps Stadia exclusives that are delivered to Pro members first. It’s genuinely too early to say.

How to update?

The latest version of Stadia is beginning to roll out now to the Google Play Store.

