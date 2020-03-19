Thursday deals: Google Nest WiFi bundles $70 off, Fossil Sport Wear $69, more

Thursday’s top deals include Google Nest WiFi bundles for $70 off, Fossil Sport Wear at $69, and TP-Link Assistant-enabled lights. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $70 on Google’s Nest WiFi Router and Point bundle

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Google Nest WiFi 802.11ac Router and Point for $199. Usually selling for $269, today’s offer saves you 26% and marks a new all-time low.

This 802.11ac Wi-Fi package from Google is capable of dishing out 3,800-square feet of coverage, blanketing your space in snappy connectivity. With support for up to 2.2Gb/s speeds, this system is ready to handle the demands of your household’s streaming, gaming, and web browsing needs. Plus, the main router doubles as a Google Assistant speaker, allowing you to summon the virtual helper for controlling smart home devices and more. In our hands-on review, we called it “a great router, but an even better Assistant speaker.”

Fossil’s Sport Wear OS Smartwatch

Fossil is currently offering its Sport Wear OS Smartwatch in a variety of colors for $69. Down from its $99 going rate, which you’ll find right now at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $30 discount, beats our previous mention by $21, and matches the 2020 low. This is also the second-best we’ve tracked all-time.

This 41mm smartwatch features heart rate tracking and GPS monitoring, all packed into a swim-proof design. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 24 hours of battery life per charge and view text messages as well as other notifications on its touchscreen display.

TP-Link Assistant-enabled Filament Light Bulb

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link KL60 Kasa Filament Amber Smart LED Light Bulb for $15. Usually selling for $20, it just recently dropped to $17, with today’s offer amounting to 25% in savings. This is $2 under our previous mention and a new all-time low.

Differing from your average smart light bulb, TP-Link’s Edison-style bulb features a transparent design that shows off the nifty filament. Not only will it make a nice addition to your smart home from the looks department, but also in terms of functionality. This bulb works with Alexa and Assistant, all while not requiring a hub or additional hardware.

