There are a lot of things to be anxious about in the midst of the novel coronavirus outbreak, but ensuring you stay connected shouldn’t be one of them. Today, Verizon announced that it would be granting all customers with a data cap 15GB of extra data during the coronavirus outbreak.

In a press release, Verizon lays out its plans to help customers during the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. For those financially impacted by the virus, Verizon is waiving all overage and late fees for the time being, as well as free internet and voice service for its “Lifeline” customers that provides internet for low-income households.

Further, Verizon is granting all customers an extra 15GB of high-speed mobile data for both consumers and businesses. This is applied automatically with no customer interaction required. This also includes 15GB of hotspot data being added to all unlimited customers too! Verizon explains:

From March 25 through April 30, wireless consumer and small business customers will see an additional 15GB of data added to their plan for no additional charge. New consumer and business customers can also take advantage of this additional data. Specifically: For Verizon consumer and small business postpaid unlimited customers, 15GB of 4G LTE hotspot data will be added to your current plan.

For Verizon consumer prepaid and consumer and small business postpaid metered customers, 15GB will be added to your current standalone or shared data plan, which can be used for smartphone, hotspot or other connected device use.

Standalone metered and unlimited Jetpack plans will also be provided an additional 15GB of 4G LTE data.

There is no action needed as the data will automatically be added to your plan. All consumer wireless plans available since 2015 are eligible for this data boost, including More Everything, Verizon Plan 1.0, Verizon Plan 2.0, the Verizon Unlimited Plan, and all Mix & Match Unlimited plans.

