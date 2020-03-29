To recognize the global surge in “searches for how to thank healthcare workers,” Google late on Sunday released a “Thank You” video aimed at the medical professionals “sacrificing so much to save so many.”

This minute-long clip is in the style of the company’s other ads for the search engine, most notably the annual Year in Search recap. It recognizes worldwide queries, starting with “how to help medical workers” using an outline of the search box. The video is narrated by YouTube videos from those in the medical industry that are on the frontlines.

The next search highlighted is “flatten the curve,” with a voiceover explaining the important concept that will help reduce the strain on the medical system. “How can I help hospitals” is accompanied by a news clip about people directly donating medical supplies given shortages.

Other queries include “how to help nurses” and “how to help doctors,” with an accompanying clip showing how wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) all day leaves indents on faces. The “Thank You Healthcare Workers” portion show people — starting in European countries — clapping every evening for these people braving the coronavirus.

There’s also a montage of people from all walks of life showing their appreciation directly, with Google’s message being:

To everyone sacrificing so much to save so many, thank you

The video ends on the important note of how we can “help save lives by staying home” and a link to the google.com/covid19 information and resources site.

