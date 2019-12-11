With the year coming to close in a matter of weeks, it’s time for recaps. Following YouTube Rewind, Google today released the annual Year in Search video and 2019’s theme is heroes.

Compiled from Google Trends data, the company every December releases a short video to capture what was trending. This year, “searches for heroes soared” with notable moments displayed behind a transparent search bar.

We found heroes at the box office, where Avengers: Endgame was the top-trending movie around the world (in fact, “hero” was searched three times more than “villain” globally this year). We turned to real-life heroes in times of crisis, when searches for “how to become a first responder” hit an all-time high in the U.S. We cheered for them on the field, where Megan Rapinoe was one of the top trending athletes globally. And she was joined by other leading ladies: searches for “sheroes” increased by 150 percent and the “first female spacewalk” became a breakout trend worldwide.

Blockbuster Avengers: Endgame and the Infinity Gauntlet kicks it off with Captain Marvel and a hospital visit from Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jake Gyllenhaal following. The Google Search 2019 video includes sporting moments and other human — as well as furry — examples. It ends with:

To everyone using their powers to empower others Search on.

There’s also an interactive infographic on Google Trends for 2019 Searches, News, People, Actors, Athletes, Movies, Passings, Songs, and TV Shows. There’s a Global version and one for each country.