Tuesday deals: LG G8 ThinQ hits Amazon low, Samsung Galaxy A50 is $275, more

Today’s best deals include the LG G8 at an Amazon all-time low, plus Samsung’s A50 is $275, and more. Hit the jump for today’s best deals in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

LG G8 ThinQ drops to Amazon low

Amazon currently offers the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone for $400. Usually selling $600 at retailers like B&H, it recently dropped to $500 at Amazon and is now down the extra $100, saving you a total of 33% and matching the Amazon low.

Sporting a 6.1-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display, LG’s G8 ThinQ comes loaded with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. And if that’s not enough, you’ll be able to add an extra 2TB in thanks to an expandable microSD card slot. On the back of LG’s handset, you’ll also find 16 and 12MP dual rear cameras. Other notable features include Hand ID, 3D Face Unlock, or Fingerprint ID authentication, Airmotion controls, and more.

Samsung’s Galaxy A50 Smartphone at $275

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy A50 Unlocked Smartphone for $275. That’s $75 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked.

With top-of-the-line Apple and Samsung smartphones fetching loads of money these days, Samsung’s Galaxy A50 is worth consideration as it packs a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, three rear-facing cameras, and a fingerprint sensor which resides in its display. The camera array is comprised of a standard, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, providing owners with a wide variety of shooting modes.

Fitbit Ionic is $157

Amazon is offering the Fitbit Ionic Smart Watch for $157. Matched at Walmart. That’s $93 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $7 of the lowest price we have tracked.

This Fitbit offering has a wide variety of features ranging from built-in GPS to a color display, 300+ song storage, and heart rate tracking. NFC is on board, allowing a wrist to make payments and replace your wallet. Gorilla Glass 3 is used for the display, helping to keep it intact over time.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

