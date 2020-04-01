Google Home Max is $224 in today’s best deals, plus Assistant-enabled smart home tech, more

You can save on Google Home Max, Assistant-enabled smart thermostats, and more. Hit the jump for today’s best deals in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Home Max is $224

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the Google Home Max in Chalk or Charcoal for $224. Typically selling for $299, like you’ll find direct from Google as well as Best Buy, today’s offer saves you 25%, the lowest we’ve seen since December, and is one of the best discounts overall.

Google’s hi-fi Assistant speaker looks to take on HomePod and other high-end entries in the space with a premium internal speaker array. One highlight is Google’s Smart Sound feature, which uses machine learning to automatically adjust equalizer settings based on a room’s acoustics. Plus, you’ll enjoy access to everything you already love about the Assistant including smart home control and more.

Save on Assistant-enabled smart home tech

Home Depot offers the Honeywell 7-day T5 Smart Programmable Thermostat at $77. That’s down from the usual up to $120 price tag and $15 less than the Amazon all-time low price. Honeywell’s Assistant-enabled smart thermostat delivers 7-day flexible scheduling and geofence features to help you save money and energy. This model sports a slim design and “easy to read” e-ink interface.

Misfit’s Vapor 2 delivers Wear OS for just $70

Misfit is currently offering its Vapor 2 46mm Wear OS Smartwatch with Jet Black sport band for $70. Having originally sold $250, it’s more recently been selling for $150 or so. Today’s offer saves you 55%, is $35 under our previous mention and a new all-time low.

Delivering Wear OS with a round 1.39-inch OLED display, Vapor 2 sports a matte-finished aluminum alloy casing. Other notable features here include heart rate monitoring, customizable watch faces, and built-in GPS for tracking runs without having to bring your phone. It’s waterproof up to 50-meters and is said to offer all-day battery. Check out our launch coverage for additional details.

