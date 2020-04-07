Google Nest Wifi gets a rare discount, plus JBL Link View is $100, more in today’s deals

Google Nest Wifi gets a rare discount in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, plus JBL Link View Assistant is $100, and you can save on the Motorola Moto Z4. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Google Nest Wifi 3-pack sees rare discount

Today only, Woot offers the Google Nest Wifi 3-pack for $315. As a comparison, this bundle typically goes for $349 at retailers like Best Buy. The latest version of Nest Wifi offers a 3-node system that covers up to 4,400-square feet at a time, blanketing your home, office, or other space with fast internet. There’s also built-in Nest functionality here, parental controls, and Assistant capabilities.

Command your smart home from JBL’s Link View Assistant Display

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the JBL Link View Assistant Smart Display for $100. Having originally retailed for $300, a price you’ll still find at JBL, we’ve more recently been seeing it go for $150. Today’s offer saves you 33%, comes within $5 of the lowest we’ve seen prior, and marks the second-best to date.

Centered around Google Assistant, this 8-inch smart display can be leveraged for controlling your smart home, getting answers from the virtual helper, and more. An IPX4 water-resistant design means that it’s even well-suited for dishing out recipes on your kitchen countertop.

Save $100 on Moto Z4

Amazon offers the unlocked Motorola Moto Z4 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with a Moto 360 camera for $400. Having dropped from $500, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. The 360 camera attachment adds an extra $100 in value to the package.

Featuring a 6.4-inch Max Vision display with built-in fingerprint sensor, Moto Z4 is powered by an octa-core processor and comes backed with 128GB of onboard storage. You’ll also find a 48MP camera, USB-C charging port, and more. Throw in the Moto camera mod, and you’ll be able to capture unique 360-degree content. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit Review: Up your mobile video game [Video]

Sennheiser GSP 670 Review: Best sounding wireless gaming headset? [Video]

Jackery Explorer 1000 Review: More capacity and outputs for adventures [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: