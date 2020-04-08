YouTube CEO joins NBC’s Byers Market to discuss creator revenue, harmful content, and Quibi

On the latest episode of the Byers Market podcast, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki joins to talk about its influence around the world, how YouTube creators are driving revenue, battling harmful content, and her thoughts on Quibi.

In this episode of Byers Market, Dylan Byers speaks to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki about its growth, its influence and its future. In this conversation, Wojcicki discusses new competition in the space, the challenges of moderating dangerous content and how YouTube has managed its scandals differently than other tech giants like Facebook.

I particularly enjoyed the segment about how YouTube creators are driving their revenue outside of just ads.

And what we see for our top creators is not only are they generating revenue but they actually have become their own media company where they are employing a lot of people. They’re employing, say, writers and editors. They have, say, merchandise, or they’re writing a book. And so we basically see creators who sometimes can have literally hundreds of employees who are working for them.

I also found her thoughts on Quibi to be interesting, and I also discovered that Google is an investor in the company, so they are clearly keeping a close eye on how it does.

I’ve been in close contact with Jeffrey since. And he has always had a passion and desire to test this out. And figuring out does it make sense for mobile phones, there’s so much watching happening now on this next generation TV, our mobile phones. And how do we create really high-quality scripted content for a mobile phone? And I’m really glad that he’s innovating in this place. And, you know, Google is an investor. He’s getting ready to launch it, so we’re very excited to see how it goes

I found the show very enjoyable, and I recently named Byers Market my ‘Podcast of the Week’ on 9to5Mac.

You can listen to the episode of Byer’s Market on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Google Podcasts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: