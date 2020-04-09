Google Home is $49 in today’s best deals, plus save on Assistant-enabled doorbells, more

Today’s best deals include Google Home at $49, eufy’s Smart Video Doorbell, and the JBL Flip 5 Speaker. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Home hits one of its best prices

Walmart offers the Google Home Smart Speaker for $49. As a comparison, it originally sold for $129 but trends around $100 most days. This is also $21 less than our previous mention and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. Bring the Google Home into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services.

Take $52 off eufy’s Smart Video Doorbell

EufyHome via Amazon offers its Smart Security Video Doorbell for $108. Typically selling for $160, it just recently dropped to $136 and is now down the additional $28. Today’s offer is $12 under our previous mention and one of the best to date.

With a 1080p resolution, this video doorbell can transmit a live feed of your front door to smartphones, or even an Echo Show. eufy’s entry into the security market works with Alexa and Assistant as well, can also send motion detection alerts, and more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

JBL Flip 5 Speaker is down to $90

Amazon is currently offering the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker in a variety of colors for $90. Typically selling for $120, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats the previous discount by $10, and marks a new all-time low.

Equipped with an entirely waterproof IPX7-rating, JBL Flip 5 will have you rocking out by the pool this summer once the weather warms up. Battery life clocks in at up to 12-hours per charge, ensuring you can go all day without needing to refuel. USB-C charging also makes an appearance, alongside 44mm drivers and a 20W power system.

Save $100 on the ASUS Chromebook 14

Walmart currently offers the ASUS Chromebook 14 C425 Core M3/4GB/128GB for $349. Typically selling for $449, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, the second-best we’ve seen to date, and the lowest in months. Based around a 14-inch NanoEdge display, this entry from ASUS features a more premium form-factor than your average Chromebook. Its all-metal design sports two USB-C ports alongside USB-A 3.1, a microSD card reader, and more. An Intel Core M3 processor pairs with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Plus, up to 12-hours of battery keeps it running all-day long. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Moto G7 Android Smartphone is $230

B&H currently offers the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 64GB Android Smartphone for $230. Normally selling for $300, it just dropped to $241 at Amazon and today’s offer beats that competing discount by $11. This is also the best we’ve seen in months. Motorola’s G7 features a 12 MP dual real camera system, alongside a 6.2-inch screen and expandable microSD card storage. A bezel-less form-factor, water-repellent design and face unlock round out its notable features.

