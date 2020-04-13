Pixel 4/XL hits its best price yet, plus Anker has its biggest sale of the year in today’s best deals

Today’s best deals include the best price on Google’s Pixel 4/XL yet, plus Anker’s biggest sale of the year, and a notable price drop on the Pixelbook Go. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel 4/XL drops to $499

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Google Pixel 4 64GB for $499 in various styles. Typically fetching $799, today’s offer is good for a $300 discount, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Not only will you find other storage capacities on sale, but the Pixel 4 XL is also seeing a similar discount to $599, down from $899 at Amazon.

Pixel 4 delivers a flagship Android experience centered around a 5.7-inch screen, 12 and 16MP cameras, and up to 25-hours of battery life. Other standout features here include Night Sight photography, face unlock, and more. You can learn more in our hands-on review.

Anker’s biggest sale of the year

A fresh selection of Anker deals this week at Amazon delivers price drops on some of the brand’s most popular charging accessories and USB-C hubs, along with a host of other products. Our top pick is Anker’s PowerPort Cube Power Strip at $16. That’s down from the usual up to $25 price tag and a match of the best we’ve seen in 2020. This power strip delivers everything you need for a tidy desk setup, including three outlets and just as many USB-A ports. Check out the entire sale here for more deals from $8.50.

Google’s Pixelbook Go falls to an all-time low

Best Buy is currently offering the Google Pixelbook Go i5/8GB/128GB for $764. Typically selling for $849, a price you’ll find at Amazon and direct from Google, today’s offer saves you $85, is one of the first price drops so far on Pixelbook Go, and a new all-time low on this configuration.

Having just been released last fall, Google’s latest Chromebook enters with a 13-inch 1080p touchscreen display and comes powered by an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, as well as 128GB of storage. Weighing just 2-pounds, you’ll still enjoy 12-hour battery life, a backlit keyboard, and more. Two USB-C ports highlight the connectivity, which is included alongside a 3.5mm port.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Amazon Best-seller Review: Is this $21 Bluetooth keyboard good? [Video]

GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit Review: Up your mobile video game [Video]

Hands-on with Replitronics: The latest retro tech from New Wave Toys [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: