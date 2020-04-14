Today’s best deals include Alpine’s Android Auto Receiver $400, Google Nest Mini $30, more

Today’s best deals include Alpine’s Android Auto Receiver, Google Nest Mini, and Fossil’s Nate Smartwatch. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Alpine Android Auto Receiver is $400

Today only, Best Buy is offering the Alpine CarPlay and Android Auto 7-inch Receiver for $400. Today’s deal is down $200 from the regular going rate at retailers like Crutchfield and the best we’ve seen in 2020.

Notable features here include a 7-inch display with support for both Apple’s CarPlay and Google’s Android Auto systems. You’ll be able to access all of the best features from both software platforms, ensuring that you can access all of the best features while driving safely.

Google Nest Mini drops to $30

Best Buy has kicked off a new smart home sale today, discounting a selection of connected lighting, voice speakers, and more. Shipping is free on orders over $35, but no-cost curbside pickup is available as well. One standout is on Google Nest Mini at $30. Down from $49, today’s offer is $3 under our previous mention, comes within $1 of the all-time low from November, and is the best we’ve seen since.

Nest Mini is the latest rendition of Google’s most compact smart speaker and allows you to bring Assistant pretty much anywhere in your home. So whether you need to command connected lighting or call up some cooking help in the kitchen, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for those in Google’s smart home ecosystem.

Fossil’s metallic Nate Watch

Amazon is offering the Fossil Nate Watch in several styles for $67. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stainless steel watch sports a stealthy appearance thanks to its black and gray styling. Stopwatch functionality is in tow, delivering easy-to-use time tracking across three separate dials for hours, minutes and seconds. Water-resistance allows it to survive depths of up to 165-feet, making it ready to withstand swimming, showering, and more.

