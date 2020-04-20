Monday deals: Two Google Nest Hubs $90, Anker USB-C essentials start at $11, more

Monday’s best deals include two Google Nest Hub Smart Displays from $90, plus Anker USB-C essentials from $11, and Nokia’s 7.2 Android Smartphone. Hit the jump for all of our top picks and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Get two Nest Hubs for $90

Today only, HSN offers a two-pack of Google Nest Hubs for $100. However, if this is your first purchase at HSN, you can apply promo code HSN10 to take an extra $10 off. That works out to a $200 value, beating our typical $55-$60 mentions for a single unit. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date.

Bring the Nest Hub into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services. Head over to our hands-on review for more, where we called it “a great addition to any room — especially if you’re already in the Assistant ecosystem.”

Save on Anker’s latest USB-C essentials

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its recently released Atom III Slim 30W USB-C Wall Charger for $22. That’s down $13 from the regular going rate and the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. With an ultra-compact design, this wall charger is an easy buy for frequent travelers or as a bedside charger where space may be at a premium.

Notable features here include a single USB-C port backed by 30W of power, making it a suitable answer for charging iPhones, iPads, and various Android devices, plus a foldable plug that makes its footprint even smaller. We loved it in our hands-on review. Check out the rest of today’s best deals from Anker starting at $11.

Nokia’s 7.2 128GB Android Smartphone

Amazon is currently offering the Nokia 7.2 128GB Android Smartphone for $300. Usually selling for $349, today’s offer beats the precious discount by $29, is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and marks a new all-time low.

Nokia’s 7.2 Android smartphone features a 6.3-inch HD+ display with HDR10 support, as well as a 3-camera setup comprised of 48MP quad-pixel, a 5MP depth-sensing, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. This handset is now receiving an update to Android 10, adding native dark mode, privacy and location controls, and other extra features into the mix.

