We spotted a handful of features in the first Android 11 developer preview that are finally coming to light in the third developer preview. The latest of those is the ability to adjust the sensitivity of gestures on the left and right side of a device running Android 11.

The system gestures Google introduced in Android 10 allow users to swipe in from either the left or right side of the screen to go back. That has its pros and cons, but Google is giving users a bit more control in this latest release.

As we previously enabled, Google is adding gesture sensitivity in Android 11 that’s customizable for both sides of the display. This means that, if you prefer to use the hamburger menus on the left-side of apps, you could lower that sensitivity all the way and bump it up on the right side to compensate.

While this won’t solve everyone’s complaints about Google’s gesture system, it certainly helps a fair bit. This setting can be accessed under Settings > System > Gestures > System Navigation and then the settings button next to Gesture Navigation.

