Nvidia’s GeForce Now seemed like the game streaming service that ticked all the right boxes, but a couple of months after its launch, the story is very different. After countless games were stripped by developers from the service, Nvidia GeForce Now is going to be completely free through June. At the same time, Ubisoft is pledging full support for the platform.

Detailed earlier this week in a blog post, Nvidia is taking the time to “refine its library” through an extended trial period. This longer trial period grants everyone full access to GeForce Now until June while Nvidia continues to add and remove games through the month of May.

Prior to this, customers had a rough experience on GeForce Now, with the service losing what felt like one major title after another. This was due to developers who took issue with Nvidia’s model for GeForce Now, which allows players to use the service with games they already own either for free or with a paid account. As a result, developers and publishers wouldn’t get any extra revenue like they would with Stadia.

The latest removals come from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, XBOX Game Studios, Codemasters, and Klei Entertainment, which will see all games removed on April 24. Nvidia “hopes” those titles and developers will return in the future.

On the bright side, Ubisoft is now pledging full support for Nvidia GeForce Now. Ubisoft has been no stranger to game streaming services so far with the publisher also being a key partner for Google Stadia. Nvidia says:

Many of Ubisoft’s catalog of AAA franchises, available both on Uplay and other supported game stores, are already streaming with GeForce NOW. With their support, we’re excited to announce that we’re adding the complete Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry series, starting today. More Ubisoft games will arrive in the coming weeks.

