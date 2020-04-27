Samsung’s original Galaxy Buds get a few features from their sequel w/ update

The Samsung Galaxy Buds were one of the most popular pairs of truly wireless earbuds for Android users when they launched, and now they’ve got an upgraded sequel. Today, Samsung has announced that a few handy features from the updated hardware are being extended back to the originals.

With an update rolling out soon, Samsung will be giving the original Galaxy Buds three key new features. First, that includes the ability to easily pair to a Windows PC using Microsoft Swift Pair. This is already supported on the Galaxy Buds+.

Another notable addition — Ambient Sound. Using external microphones, Samsung’s buds can bring in sound from the outside world so you can stay aware while you’re jamming out. Samsung also mentions that this feature now works with just a single earbud in.

Lastly, Samsung is adding the Spotify integration I praised in my Galaxy Buds+ review to the original model with this update. Through a setting in the Galaxy Wearable app, users can assign the “tap & hold” function to get their music playing on Spotify.

