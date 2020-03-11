With the cancellation of a physical Google I/O event, we’re not sure when Google plans to launch its Pixel 4a smartphone. Today, though, a fresh leak from the infamous Evan Blass shows off a billboard design for the Pixel 4a that — if real — confirms the design, price, and that it will have the “new” Assistant.

These billboard design shots are clearly not real images, but rather photoshopped onto a real-life photograph to illustrate what the design would look like in real life. With Blass’ track record in mind, though, we have little reason to believe they’re anything but real. Google is also far from shy when it comes to billboard advertising.

So what can we learn from this latest Pixel 4a leak? For one thing, this is our best look to date at the design of Google’s upcoming mid-ranger. The punch-hole display, square camera bump, and even the colors of the device are all on display here. Notably, the colors also line up closely with a previous leak that also claimed a blue variant was also in the works.

Most importantly of all, this latest Pixel 4a leak essentially confirms a $399 price tag for the device. That means that, despite a considerable spec bump, Google isn’t raising prices this year. That’s great!

Also notable here is that Google is heavily pushing Maps, Assistant, and Photos in the advertising, and there’s also a frame that confirms that the “new” Google Assistant from the regular Pixel 4 will also debut on the 4a. That’s unexpected, but excellent!

