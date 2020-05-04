Ahead of the first Android 11 Beta later this month, the next stable update for the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 family of devices is rolling out. The May security patch contains the usual set of security fixes.

There are 15 issues resolved in the May security patch dated 2020-05-01 and 24 for 2020-05-05. Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

In the Android Security & Privacy 2018 Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

The dedicated bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets lists 7 security fixes and no functional updates.

The first build this month is just for Pixel devices in Taiwan, with all other phones using the Global B2 version.

Android 10

