Ahead of the first Android 11 Beta later this month, the next stable update for the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 family of devices is rolling out. The May security patch contains the usual set of security fixes.
There are 15 issues resolved in the May security patch dated 2020-05-01 and 24 for 2020-05-05. Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.
In the Android Security & Privacy 2018 Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.
The dedicated bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets lists 7 security fixes and no functional updates.
The first build this month is just for Pixel devices in Taiwan, with all other phones using the Global B2 version.
Android 10
- Pixel 4 XL: Android 10 — QQ2A.200501.001.A3, QQ2A.200501.001.B2 — Factory Image (2) — OTA (2)
- Pixel 4: Android 10 — QQ2A.200501.001.A3, QQ2A.200501.001.B2 — Factory Image (2) — OTA (2)
- Pixel 3a XL: Android 10 — QQ2A.200501.001.A3, QQ2A.200501.001.B2 — Factory Image (2) — OTA (2)
- Pixel 3a: Android 10 — QQ2A.200501.001.A3, QQ2A.200501.001.B2 — Factory Image — OTA (2)
- Pixel 3 XL: Android 10 — QQ2A.200501.001.A3, QQ2A.200501.001.B2 — Factory Image (2) — OTA (2)
- Pixel 3: Android 10 — QQ2A.200501.001.A3, QQ2A.200501.001.B2 — Factory Image (2) — OTA (2)
- Pixel 2 XL: Android 10 — QQ2A.200501.001.A3, QQ2A.200501.001.B2 — Factory Image (2) — OTA (2)
- Pixel 2: Android 10 — QQ2A.200501.001.A3, QQ2A.200501.001.B2 — Factory Image (2) — OTA (2)
