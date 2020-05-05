In keeping with their recent update promptness, Samsung is now pushing the May 2020 security patch for 2019’s flagship Galaxy S10 series.

With the May 2020 security patch also rolling out for the Google Pixel series, it’s credit to Samsung for ensuring that they are patching security holes alongside Google. Although on the other hand, given that OEMs are aware of the issues long in advance, so as to prepare their own OS updates, maybe we should be more adamant that other firms follow Samsung’s recent example.

Currently rolling out right now, Samsung has pushed firmware versions G970FXXS5CTD1 for the Galaxy S10e, G973FXXS5CTD1 for the Galaxy S10, and G975FXXS5CTD1 for the Galaxy S10+ respectively. For those with the top tier Galaxy S10 5G, you’re not left out, as the G977BXXS4CTD1 firmware is also heading out (via SamMobile).

The May 2020 patch is currently rolling out for those with the Galaxy S10 series in Europe. We do expect the rollout to expand globally over the coming days. Unlike previous updates though, there are no notable new features or software tweaks to speak of.

To check if you have the OTA update available, be sure to head to your Settings > System Updates panel and refresh the pane regularly. Alternatively, if you have seen the May 2020 patch available on your Galaxy S10 series device, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below what device you have and where you are based.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: