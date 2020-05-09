To celebrate Mother’s Day 2020, Google is debuting a new interactive homepage Doodle that lets you craft a card for the holiday that you can even send as a virtual Mother’s Day card.

In a blog post, Google explains that its latest Doodle was inspired in part by a surge in searches for “Homemade Mother’s Day card” and similar searches for “virtual” gifts and ideas for the holiday.

Through its homepage, this Doodle lets users create completely custom cards using digital elements that are based on real-life crafts. Google employees actually created the different crafts such as stars and hearts made from glue and glitter, a turtle made from a paper plate and construction paper, and more. Those can be seen below. There’s even macaroni art!

Giving families an opportunity to connect during these unprecedented times is what inspired us to build today’s new, interactive Mother’s Day Doodle. When you visit the Google homepage, you can create your own custom, digital art from the heart and send it to any and all the moms in your life.

Once the virtual Mother’s Day card has been created from the Google Doodle, users can send a link to their mom which opens the custom-created, animated card. This ought to come in handy for many, too, as the coronavirus pandemic may keep many home from the stores to get materials or may have left them without enough time to create them physically.

Google is also making versions of these cards accessible as GIFs through Gboard and Tenor’s GIF Keyboard by searching for “GoogleDoodles.”

A few Googlers also shared their custom Mother’s Day cards that were created by this tool. They’re pretty stinkin’ adorable.

