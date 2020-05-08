After the first wave of Google Doodle games, we’re now seeing the latest selection or “second wave” roll out over the course of the week.

Every single day, a new game has been pulled from the Doodle vaults to help keep us entertained, as the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions are starting to really have a mental effect on all of us.

Like we saw with the recent spike in popularity of the AR objects and 3D Animals found within Google Search, this further selection of Google Doodle mini-games might be perfect for keeping you and your family occupied a little while longer.

With a further five games being released this week, you now have a total of 10 mini-games that you can play across desktop, mobile, or tablet. The biggest downside is that they will only be featured for a little while longer. Google will only highlight previous Doodle Games over this two-week period. After that, you can still play the games, though, as you can with every Doodle Game featured previously.

All celebrate something unique from that particular snapshot in time, and what better way to honor a day, event, or famous historical figure than a dedicated game? We can’t think of anything better.

More popular Google Doodle games you can play right now

Scoville First released in 2016 to celebrate the 151st birthday of Wilbur Scoville, the man behind the Scoville Scale used to measure how hot a pepper is. Scoville sees you playing as a trio of ice cream scoops fighting back against on onrush of peppers, each getting progressively hotter.



Lotería First released in 2019 to celebrate the traditional Mexican card game. Lotería is similar to bingo but with cards, with the Doodle game pitting you against online players. You can even send a link to friends so you can play against them.



Halloween (2016) First released in 2016 to celebrate Halloween, as Google does every year. Halloween is a short game that sees you playing as Momo, a sorcerer cat with on-screen “spells” that you need to cast to vanquish onrushing ghosts.

Hip Hop First released in 2017 to celebrate the 44th anniversary of the commonly agreed-upon birth of hip hop. Hip Hop lets you take controls of a classic DJ turntable, and you’ll learn how to mix and cut records like the grandmasters of hip hop past.

Pac-man First released in 2010 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic 8-bit classic arcade title Pac-man. This is Pac-man but with a Google twist. Instead of chomping your way around the classic game space, you tackle an 8-bit Google logo. It even includes all of the classic sounds and power-ups you’ve known for years.



When you combine that relatively brief list with the previous five games released during the first week of the Google Doodle games revisit, you’ve got 10 games to help cure your boredom — at least momentarily. Here are some handy links to the previous selection of games that you can play right now:

Coding Coding for Carrots introduces you and your children to the world of Scratch programming that the game is loosely based upon.

Cricket Cricket sees you playing cricket as… a cricket. It’s a relatively simple re-creation of the confusing sport, but it’s very addictive.

Fischinger Fischinger lets you make music with some neat visuals and numerous tweaks to master.

Rockmore Rockmore also lets you create music by moving your finger or mouse cursor over on-screen notes to create music on a virtual theremin.

Garden Gnomes Garden Gnomes lets you fling a Garden Gnome from a trebuchet and compete in gaining the high scores.



Of the games that have been re-released or “re-featured,” what has been your favorite, or the most impressive Google Doodle game you’ve tried so far? What else would you like to see featured? Should Google start featuring more classic games? Let us know down in the comments section below. Alternatively, you can actually play all of the Doodle games and interactive Doodles by visiting this link.

